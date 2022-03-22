Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of protections and curses, love and war, and straying from both convention and home. Hosted by George Dawes Green, founder of The Moth. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: George Dawes Green
Storytellers:
Edgar Oliver sets the mood in Greenwood Cemetery.
Sheri Holman is convinced a curse has latched onto her family and life.
Larry Kerr concocts a plan for love amidst the rage of war.
Anoush Froundjian parts from her reserved lifestyle to see how the other half lives.