In this hour, four storytellers attempt to control the outcome. (As the universe laughs!) This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson

Storytellers:

Dame Wilburn fakes her college graduation to avoid her mother's wrath.

Gabriel Woods Lamanuzzi tries to wrangle a room of 2nd graders.

Tod Kelly gets carried away and confronts a bad driver.

Nimisha Ladva appreciates her father's calm command in troubling times.