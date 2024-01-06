Logo for The Moth

The Moth

The Moth

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

Moth Mainstage Tour Announcement!

Thumbnail for "Moth Mainstage Tour Announcement!".
January 6, 20243min 54sec

If you enjoy the stories you hear on The Moth Podcast then come experience the magic of true stories told live in-person at a Moth Mainstage show near you! The Moth Mainstage features five storytellers and a notable host who all share true tales–centered on a common theme—live and without notes!

Tickets are on sale now at themoth.org/mainstage

"When it comes to engaging and brilliant storytelling, The Moth never disappoints." — Forbes

[The stories] range from touching to just plain hilarious.” — GQ Australia

Moth Mainstage Winter/Spring Tour Schedule:

  • Jan 27th: San Juan, Puerto Rico

  • Jan 30th: Anchorage, Alaska

  • Feb 7th: Cincinnati, Ohio - SOLD OUT

  • Feb 8th: Cincinnati, Ohio - SOLD OUT

  • Feb 24th: Big Sky, Montana

  • Feb 28th: Bellingham, Washington

  • Feb 29th: Harlem, New York

  • Mar 1st: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

  • Mar 2nd: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

  • Mar 16th: Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Mar 20th: Brooklyn, New York

  • Mar 22nd: Charlottesville, Virginia

  • Mar 23rd: Tarrytown, New York

  • Apr 2rd: Los Angeles, California

  • Apr 3rd: London, United Kingdom

  • Apr 4th: Santa Barbara, California

  • Apr 24th: Greenwich Village, New York

  • Apr 25th: Charleston, South Carolina

  • Apr 26th: Traverse City, Michigan

  • May 9th: Eugene, Oregon

  • June 12th: Brooklyn, New York