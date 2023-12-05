Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of encounters with the animal kingdom. Songbirds, rogue rams, carnivorous threats—and friends. This episode is hosted by Moth storyteller and host Ray Christian. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Georgia Huff goes for a hike...in grizzly bear country.
Randy Horick finds meaning in a bird's song.
Michele Woods must prove she's a real Scottish local when her ram, Frowick, escapes.
After Fran Kras takes in a stray cat, a mystery unfolds.
As a child with a severe stutter, Alan Rabinowitz finds solace in speaking to animals.