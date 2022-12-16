On this episode, we take a look back at the beginning of The Moth, and hear a story from our founder - George Dawes Green. This episode is hosted by Melvin Estrella and Pegi Vail.

Storyteller

George Dawes Green describes his encounters with the many characters of Surrency, Georgia while working on a crisis hotline.

