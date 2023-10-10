Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Special delivery!—a Moth Radio Hour all about letters. At work, for romance, and to the Tooth Fairy. This episode is hosted by Moth Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Meg Ferrill's letter is read aloud in her human sexuality class.
Danielle Dardashti is surprised by the severance letter she receives.
Matty Struski pens a letter in an attempt to win back his ex.
Lu Levin strikes up a correspondence with the Tooth Fairy.
Otis Gray gets a job writing rejection letters.
Stacey Perlman visits a medium, who knows of a letter to the great beyond.