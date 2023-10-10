Special delivery!—a Moth Radio Hour all about letters. At work, for romance, and to the Tooth Fairy. This episode is hosted by Moth Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Meg Ferrill's letter is read aloud in her human sexuality class.

Danielle Dardashti is surprised by the severance letter she receives.

Matty Struski pens a letter in an attempt to win back his ex.

Lu Levin strikes up a correspondence with the Tooth Fairy.

Otis Gray gets a job writing rejection letters.

Stacey Perlman visits a medium, who knows of a letter to the great beyond.