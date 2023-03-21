Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, stories of stepping up, taking charge, and taking chances. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Suzanne Rust
Storytellers:
Aleta Myles goes camping for the first time in a desert in Israel.
In a dark place, Sean Wellington finds comfort in dance class.
Newly licensed James Fitzgerald's first road trip goes awry.
Amber Jo Hatt attempts to take her friends on a big adventure.
Despite the potential consequences, Air Force officer Rachel Pomeroy reports an inappropriate incident.
5 year old Mohammed Zeeshan Nayeemuddin has an adventure on his way home from school.