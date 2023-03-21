In this episode, stories of stepping up, taking charge, and taking chances. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Suzanne Rust

Storytellers:

Aleta Myles goes camping for the first time in a desert in Israel.

In a dark place, Sean Wellington finds comfort in dance class.

Newly licensed James Fitzgerald's first road trip goes awry.

Amber Jo Hatt attempts to take her friends on a big adventure.

Despite the potential consequences, Air Force officer Rachel Pomeroy reports an inappropriate incident.

5 year old Mohammed Zeeshan Nayeemuddin has an adventure on his way home from school.