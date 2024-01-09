Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, a special episode of The Moth, live from the Union Chapel in London. Stories of holding on and letting go. Adventures in low-stakes crime, military training, and family trees. This episode is hosted by Jon Goode, with additional hosting by Jay Allison, producer of this show.
Storytellers:
Altar boy Kevin McDonnell idolizes the Six Million Dollar Man.
Jon Goode must take a swim test to become a marine.
Runa takes a journey into her family history.
Nick Ullett describes his (mis)adventures on the path towards adoption.