This week, a special episode of The Moth, live from the Union Chapel in London. Stories of holding on and letting go. Adventures in low-stakes crime, military training, and family trees. This episode is hosted by Jon Goode, with additional hosting by Jay Allison, producer of this show.

Storytellers:

Altar boy Kevin McDonnell idolizes the Six Million Dollar Man.

Jon Goode must take a swim test to become a marine.

Runa takes a journey into her family history.

Nick Ullett describes his (mis)adventures on the path towards adoption.