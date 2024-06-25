In this hour, stories from The Moth's SLAM Showcase - a night of storytelling do-overs for tales from The Moth's archives that needed slight tweaks or a second chance. Standing out or fading away, chance encounters, and the importance of food. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:



Gabby Shea wants to impress her boyfriend's family with her macaroni and cheese.



Jon Novick reveals what his every day existence is like as a Little Person in New York City.



Annie Tan has trouble connecting with her father across a language barrier and physical distance.



Carl Banks draws upon his past to help a desperate young man on a bridge.



Anoush Froundijian is cast in a bit part in the Armenian version of Beauty and the Beast.



Wendy Paige encounters a racist classmate in her new school.



Podcast: 662

