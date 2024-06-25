On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories from The Moth's SLAM Showcase - a night of storytelling do-overs for tales from The Moth's archives that needed slight tweaks or a second chance. Standing out or fading away, chance encounters, and the importance of food. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Gabby Shea wants to impress her boyfriend's family with her macaroni and cheese.
Jon Novick reveals what his every day existence is like as a Little Person in New York City.
Annie Tan has trouble connecting with her father across a language barrier and physical distance.
Carl Banks draws upon his past to help a desperate young man on a bridge.
Anoush Froundijian is cast in a bit part in the Armenian version of Beauty and the Beast.
Wendy Paige encounters a racist classmate in her new school.
Podcast: 662
