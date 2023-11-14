In this hour, four stories of determination, hope and battling for both survival and respect. From bootcamp in Fort Bragg to base camp in Kirkuk, Iraq; from the front lines to the home front. Hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Jill Morgenthaler battles to earn the respect of her fellow soldiers.

Dylan Park finds hope in the chaos of war.

Franny Civitano anxiously awaits her brother’s return from deployment in Afghanistan.

Jerry Neal describes a bird’s eye view of the English Channel on D Day.