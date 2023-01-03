Logo for The Moth

The Moth

The Moth

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.

2006-2020

The Moth Radio Hour: The Moth's 20th Anniversary Special

Thumbnail for "The Moth Radio Hour: The Moth's 20th Anniversary Special".
January 3, 202353min 34sec

This episode, we revisit our 20th anniversary special, playing some of our favorite stories from The Moth’s history. This episode is hosted by Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness

Storytellers:

Richie DiSalvo

Jessi Klein

Sisonke Msimang