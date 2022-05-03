Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, four stories about secret identities and true selves. A secular man immerses himself in a Christian world; a young woman pledges herself to a humble life of joy; a father writes in his son’s voice; and a young man from Sierra Leone is enlisted to serve in war. Hosted by The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness
Storytellers:
Kevin Rose goes undercover at a Evangelical Christian university.
Sister Carolyn Martin commits herself to a love greater than any other.
Boris Timanovsky has a transatlantic pen pal adventure.
Abraham Leno has a dream of college are threatened when war breaks out in his country.