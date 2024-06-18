On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, an episode in honor of Father's Day. Moments of unexpected understanding, confrontations in cars, and a rubber chicken. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Tomas Davila and his father finally connect.
Single father Jeffrey Berke and his daughter tackle a medical issue together.
Jill Chenault gets advice--of all kinds--from her father on car rides.
Stacy Staggs goes on a search for her biological father.
After her father dies, Whitney Gedden memorializes him in a unique manner he would appreciate.
Podcast: 873
