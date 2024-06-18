This week, an episode in honor of Father's Day. Moments of unexpected understanding, confrontations in cars, and a rubber chicken. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Tomas Davila and his father finally connect.

Single father Jeffrey Berke and his daughter tackle a medical issue together.

Jill Chenault gets advice--of all kinds--from her father on car rides.

Stacy Staggs goes on a search for her biological father.

After her father dies, Whitney Gedden memorializes him in a unique manner he would appreciate.

Podcast: 873

