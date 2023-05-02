In this hour, stories of strength of will, crystallizing under pressure, and the power of intentionally directed anger. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Storytellers:

As he raises his strong-willed daughter, R.A. Villanueva remembers the other powerful women in his life.

Mary Ann Ludwig reaches her potential during a funerary mishap.

Self-described unathletic man, Steve Clark, signs up for the Philadelphia marathon.

Amber Phillips learns the art of tension.