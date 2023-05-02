Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of strength of will, crystallizing under pressure, and the power of intentionally directed anger. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Storytellers:
As he raises his strong-willed daughter, R.A. Villanueva remembers the other powerful women in his life.
Mary Ann Ludwig reaches her potential during a funerary mishap.
Self-described unathletic man, Steve Clark, signs up for the Philadelphia marathon.
Amber Phillips learns the art of tension.