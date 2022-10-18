This week, an episode in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child, observed October 11. Stories from across continents and across generations -- about the challenges, the adventures, and the joys of girlhood. Hosted and produced by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness

10-year-old Briony Chappell and her father search for each other after being separated on a ski trip.

Dia's mother surprises her in a moment of need.

Primah Kwagala recounts the night her father brought home a second wife.

Masooma Ranalvi decides to break her silence.

Eve Engel hopes to get her first kiss.

Juliette Holmes and her mother go shopping in 1940s segregated Georgia.