Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, an episode in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child, observed October 11. Stories from across continents and across generations -- about the challenges, the adventures, and the joys of girlhood. Hosted and produced by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness
10-year-old Briony Chappell and her father search for each other after being separated on a ski trip.
Dia's mother surprises her in a moment of need.
Primah Kwagala recounts the night her father brought home a second wife.
Masooma Ranalvi decides to break her silence.
Eve Engel hopes to get her first kiss.
Juliette Holmes and her mother go shopping in 1940s segregated Georgia.