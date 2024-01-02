In this hour, stories from across the globe. From a secret in Kampala to ire in the air over Beijing, and the fear and hope both inherent in immigration, stories that span six continents and the spaces in between. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Emma Gordon delves into her boyfriend's past relationship to save him from deportation.

Kwong Yue Yang prejudges his seatmate on a flight to China.

Anastasia Krasilnikova and her family keep a secret from her abusive father.

Robinah Babirye is blackmailed due to her HIV status.

To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices