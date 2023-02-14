Kaitlin was Daddy’s little girl. And then: Natalie was born. The older and the younger sister: competing for attention, being bossed around, borrowing clothes, getting in petty fights and loving each other anyway. As little girls Kaitlin and Natalie fought because they were too similar. As teenagers Kaitlin and Natalie fought because they were total opposites. What does their adult future hold? Will they be friends or a family obligation?



TW: Light reference to abusive parental behaviour. No mentions of physical violence.

For resources on parental child abuse go to theheartradio.org/sisters