Logo for The Heart

The Heart

Kaitlin Prest

The Heart is an audio art project about power and love. From CBC Podcasts, Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.

Copyright © 2014. All rights reserved.

The Heart is an audio art project about power and love. From CBC Podcasts, Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.

Copyright © 2014. All rights reserved.

Race Traitor: what makes a mom a white mom?

Thumbnail for "Race Traitor: what makes a mom a white mom?".
June 3, 202037min 35sec

All parents shape our identities. Phoebe’s affluent white parents made a particular set of choices to raise her in an all-white neighborhood with a sordid history. Phoebe investigates what she inherited as a result.

Part 3 of a 3 part series. Produced by Phoebe Unter, edited by Sharon Mashihi and hosted by Kaitlin Prest.