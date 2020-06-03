The Heart is an audio art project about power and love. From CBC Podcasts, Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.
The Heart is an audio art project about power and love. From CBC Podcasts, Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.
All parents shape our identities. Phoebe’s affluent white parents made a particular set of choices to raise her in an all-white neighborhood with a sordid history. Phoebe investigates what she inherited as a result.
Part 3 of a 3 part series. Produced by Phoebe Unter, edited by Sharon Mashihi and hosted by Kaitlin Prest.