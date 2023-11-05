Since 2014 this longstanding podcast favourite has been creating hard-hitting cinematic stories about love, bodies and all of the things between humans that we don’t know how to name. Creator Kaitlin Prest works with her friends, idols and all kinds of loved ones to bring you into an expansive sonic universe that is both tender and raw. From Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.
As people all over the world grieve and struggle, KP invites you to take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray, manifest and grapple with the question of what those of us who are not there can do.
Links and Resources from this episode:
The Inside Story Podcast: What Influence Can International Opinion Have on the War In Gaza? [Al Jazeera]
Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy by Rachel Ricketts
Thank you to all of the friends of KP who lent their voices and their experiences to this episode.