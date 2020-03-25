Logo for The Heart

The Heart

Kaitlin Prest

Since 2014 this longstanding podcast favourite has been creating hard-hitting cinematic stories about love, bodies and all of the things between humans that we don’t know how to name. Creator Kaitlin Prest works with her friends, idols and all kinds of loved ones to bring you into an expansive sonic universe that is both tender and raw. From Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.

Copyright © 2014. All rights reserved.

Since 2014 this longstanding podcast favourite has been creating hard-hitting cinematic stories about love, bodies and all of the things between humans that we don’t know how to name. Creator Kaitlin Prest works with her friends, idols and all kinds of loved ones to bring you into an expansive sonic universe that is both tender and raw. From Mermaid Palace and Radiotopia.

Copyright © 2014. All rights reserved.

Asking For It

Thumbnail for "Asking For It ".
March 25, 202026min 43sec

Meet Goldie.

The cycle begins, in episode 1 of Asking For It, a new fictional series from Mermaid Palace.