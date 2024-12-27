Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The majority of deaths from the 2004 earthquake and tsunami were in Indonesia. But one island had just a handful of deaths, and researchers say that was partly due to folklore passed down through generations. Also, an update on the situation in Syria as Syrians look to the future with a mixture of fear and hope. And, Albania's former president was arrested on suspicion of corruption and money laundering, but the problem may be more widespread. Plus, a soup to celebrate, not only the new year, but Haiti’s independence day.
