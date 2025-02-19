Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been charged for alleged involvement in a coup plot following his 2022 election defeat. The allegations include plans to murder his opponent Lula da Silva, the current president. These are the first criminal charges faced by Bolsonaro, who is already banned from running in the country's upcoming presidential election. Also, authorities in the Philippines have come up with a creative way to combat the mosquito-borne illness dengue. They’ve put a bounty on the heads of mosquitos to encourage locals to collect the insects and their larvae. And, in most so-called megacities with populations over 10 million people, traffic is a megaproblem. And so is the air population. But Tokyo, with a population of 37 million, bucks that trend, thanks to a massive web of public transit that keeps cars off the road.

