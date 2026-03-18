Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israeli forces are intensifying airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, as well as hitting targets in Beirut neighborhoods. Also, a meningitis outbreak has public health officials scrambling in the UK. And, Denmark is using heat generated by crematoriums to warm nearby homes. Plus, a look at how Vienna has bucked the trend in dealing with Europe’s rent crisis.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices