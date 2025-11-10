The Iranian capital Tehran is suffering from a severe water crisis as the country faces a historic drought. The government has openly discussed an evacuation of the city as its nearly 10 million residents deal with water rationing. Also, at least eight people were killed in a car explosion in a densely populated area of India’s capital. And, Iraq heads to the polls for parliamentary elections, with a record number of candidates, but high voter apathy. Plus, a painting by Frida Kahlo that’s being auctioned later this month could become the most expensive work by any female or Latin American artist.

