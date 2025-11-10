Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The Iranian capital Tehran is suffering from a severe water crisis as the country faces a historic drought. The government has openly discussed an evacuation of the city as its nearly 10 million residents deal with water rationing. Also, at least eight people were killed in a car explosion in a densely populated area of India’s capital. And, Iraq heads to the polls for parliamentary elections, with a record number of candidates, but high voter apathy. Plus, a painting by Frida Kahlo that’s being auctioned later this month could become the most expensive work by any female or Latin American artist.
