Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Today’s show brings you flavorful food from across the globe. We discuss a new book with special Asian-style barbecue recipes. Also, a look at the healthy “African heritage diet” that can boost the immune system and reduce inflammation. And, a cookbook that's been hailed as the first comprehensive guide to home cooking from all six regions of Nigeria. Plus, attempts to grow food — in space!
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.