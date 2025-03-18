Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel launched a series of attacks in Gaza overnight. Palestinian health officials say more than 400 people were killed in the strikes, one of the highest death tolls in a single day since the start of the war. This comes after negotiations involving Israel and Hamas failed to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages and maintain the ceasefire. Also, the ongoing efforts to deal with the environmental impact of Agent Orange in Vietnam. And, a visit to a fertility temple in Bhutan.
