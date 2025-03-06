Syria's new government is reportedly working with Russia as it rebuilds. It's a surprising turn of events because Russia formerly allied itself with the Assad regime, which the current government toppled. Also, Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire deal reached in January. The future of the deal is now uncertain. Meanwhile, the flow of humanitarian aid that many Palestinians are depending on has been cut off. Also, large numbers of Venezuelan migrants were trying to enter the US from Mexico. Now, many of them are returning to their home country instead. And, young adults are so miserable that they're altering what we know as the traditional pattern of happiness.

