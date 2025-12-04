China produces nearly three-quarters of the world’s electric cars, and no city embodies that dominance more than Shenzhen, home to industry giant BYD. Once known as “The World’s Factory,” the city has transformed into a global hub of clean transportation and high-tech innovation. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank say their existence is being targeted as the face increasing attacks and violence by extremist Jewish settlers. Plus, Taiwan’s new envoy to Finland stages a heavy metal concert as an attempt at diplomacy.

