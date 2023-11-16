After a historic meeting with President Biden outside San Francisco on Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said his country was ready to be a partner and friend of the US. We ask if the four-hour summit changed the fundamental dynamic of the superpowers. And, the Israeli air force dropped leaflets on the eastern part of Khan Yunis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip, warning people to evacuate. Huge numbers of civilians emptied out of the north after similar warnings from the Israeli military. With nowhere to go, Gazan civilians are increasingly cornered in the ongoing war. Also, negotiators are working on a deal to release a large group of hostages taken by Hamas. Even if some or all are freed, it won't change how deeply Israelis have been affected by the events of Oct. 7. Plus, who is Neil the seal?

