A US federal indictment alleges that a Sikh activist named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was the target of a murder-for-hire. The US government says that Nikhil Gupta was the facilitator working with an Indian official who remains unnamed. And, day by day, more Israeli hostages are being released by Hamas. We hear about Israeli public opinion as Israeli hostages are being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Also, Henry Kissinger oversaw some of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of the 20th century. Both revered and vilified, he leaves behind a complicated legacy. Plus, a planetary dance around a nearby star.