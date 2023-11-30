Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Assassination plot in US allegedly linked to Indian govt

Thumbnail for "Assassination plot in US allegedly linked to Indian govt".
November 30, 202347min 21sec

A US federal indictment alleges that a Sikh activist named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was the target of a murder-for-hire. The US government says that Nikhil Gupta was the facilitator working with an Indian official who remains unnamed. And, day by day, more Israeli hostages are being released by Hamas. We hear about Israeli public opinion as Israeli hostages are being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Also, Henry Kissinger oversaw some of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of the 20th century. Both revered and vilified, he leaves behind a complicated legacy. Plus, a planetary dance around a nearby star. 