An Israeli strike on a press tent outside a Gaza hospital killed five Al Jazeera journalists on Sunday, including prominent reporter Anas al-Sharif. The Committee to Protect Journalists had warned of the danger to al-Sharif's life, something that’s become part of a pattern of press intimidation. Also, Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay has died in hospital two months after he was shot in an assassination attempt. And, one innovator in Ghana is trying to solve two problems at once by using plastic waste to build much-needed desks for schools. Plus, Finland celebrates the 80th birthday of the popular chubby hippopotamus-like cartoon family known as the Moomins.

