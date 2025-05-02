Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Clashes have broken out this week in Syria between government security forces and militias inside Syria's Druze community. Israel launched airstrikes in Syria on Wednesday, claiming they targeted operatives who attacked Druze civilians. Israel has threatened more strikes if the clashes continue. We hear from people on the ground, in Syria, who have been affected by the violence. Also, Romania's upcoming presidential election this weekend, a do-over of last year's election which was annulled over alleged Russian interference. And, how tourists visiting Kashmir became political targets.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices