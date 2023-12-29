An official count by Ukraine shows that Russia fired 122 missiles targeting civilian areas and cities across the country in the largest attack since the beginning of the war. Also, Patrice Lumumba was a major figure of post-colonial Africa, becoming the first prime minister of Democratic Republic of Congo when it gained independence from Belgium in 1960 — but he died less than a year later. A new book examines CIA involvement in Lumumba's execution. And, in a normal year, tourists and pilgrims would pack hotels in Jerusalem. But this year, many of the hotels are full of Israelis who have escaped violence in communities near the Gaza Strip and Lebanon borders. Plus, entomologist Samuel Ramsey, one of the leading experts on bees and the parasites that threaten their colonies worldwide, talks about developments in bee research over the past year.

