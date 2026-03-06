Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
We take a look at the effects of airstrikes on the ground in Iran and Israel a week into the war. Also, homes built from earth are making a comeback in Colombia. And, a family in Prague holds formal classical music concerts in their living room. Plus, a Berlin-based sculptor has to ask visitors to not touch — or lick — his artwork.