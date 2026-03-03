The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was a jolt for Iran, but its political system is built to sustain abrupt change. Also, a look back at the Russian government's troubled history with high-profile poisonings. And, how Israelis are celebrating Purim underground this year. Plus, how the European Union is responding to the US and Israel's war with Iran.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices