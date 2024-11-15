Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The World Health Organization has released a new study saying that an estimated 107,500 people died from measles in 2023, most of them under the age of five. Also, a look at the effectiveness of “blue zones.” And, some moments of joy and resilience amid the war in Gaza. Also, farmers in Spain try to convert olive pits into "bio-fuel.” Plus, a look at last night’s Latin Grammy Awards.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
Listener support ensures that the coverage we provide on air, online and through our podcast is free and accessible to everyone. Help us keep The World free! Give today!
And, we’re looking for feedback on our website. Take our quick survey!