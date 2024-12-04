Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In South Korea on Wednesday, the streets were relatively calm after a night that many saw as the beginning of a coup d'état. That followed the president's controversial declaration of martial law. With the president now facing an impeachment effort by parliament, many Koreans are calm but concerned. Also, new research out of Canada shows that the company Amazon restricts access to books in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. And, a new law in Belgium makes sex workers eligible for labor rights and protections.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
We’re thankful for listeners like you who power our newsroom! Donate today to keep The World fully powered all year long.