Hopes are dimming for Ukraine's spring push to drive Russia from its territory. Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive has fallen flat and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is reportedly planning to fire his top commander. And, a court in Pakistan ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to serve long prison terms. It was the second sentence Khan received in two days related to corruption charges. Also, a report by the independent Russian investigative newspaper, The Insider, says a Latvian member of the EU parliament has been working as an agent for the FSB, Russia's intelligence service, for decades. Plus, Turkey's "Sultans of the Net" inspire a generation of girls to play volleyball.