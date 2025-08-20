Israeli troops have reached the outskirts of Gaza City, preparing for its takeover, at a time when a potential 60-day ceasefire is on the table. Meanwhile, three physicians from the Dallas, Texas, area, who are in Gaza providing medical care to the wounded and ill, say many of their patients were injured at food distribution sites. Also, the FDA has advised Walmart customers to throw out certain shrimp products over possible radioactive contamination. Plus, exploring Soviet-era bootleg music made out of old X-rays.

