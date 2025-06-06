Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms an allegation by lawmaker Avigdor Liberman that Israel is arming criminal groups in Gaza. Also, wildcard athlete Lois Boisson competes with top-ranked tennis players at the French Open in Paris. And, a look at how the Houthis in Yemen kept the US navy under constant pressure. Plus, a new project that documents seagulls devouring whatever they can find.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices