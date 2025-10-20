Bolivians have elected a center-right candidate, Rodrigo Paz, as their new president, ending 20 years of leftist political leadership. Paz’s victory puts the 12-million-strong nation on a notably uncertain path as he attempts to implement significant changes for the first time since 2005. Also, authoritarian governments are increasingly using ‘foreign agent’ laws to intimidate and silence civil society groups and journalists. And, a new study reports that cancer rates in Lebanon are rising faster than anywhere else in the world. Plus, Hindus worldwide are celebrating Diwali today. The festival of lights involves oil lamps, fireworks ... and a bit of friendly gambling.

