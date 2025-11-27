Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

24hr 49min
Thumbnail for "A holiday transportation special".
The World brings you a collection of transportation stories from across the globe.
November 27, 202549min 50sec47.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Fishermen avoid Caribbean waters over fear of US strikes".
The Trump administration's airstrikes in the Caribbean are having a chilling effect on small-scale fishermen, who fear being attacked by mistake.
November 26, 202549min 7sec47.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Taiwan watches US diplomacy with China and Russia closely".
Taiwan is closely following Washington’s diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow, as it hopes for US support to stay independent from China.
November 25, 202549min 6sec47.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Fires threaten ancient forests in drought-stricken Iran".
Fires in drought-stricken Iran are threatening ancient forests that are home to endangered species.
November 24, 202549min 31sec47.57 MB
Thumbnail for "How agriculture gets overlooked in climate change talks".
This year's COP30 summit in Brazil has highlighted food, forests and land as key topics. One sector that spreads across all of these is agriculture, and it’s responsible for about one-third of global carbon emissions.
November 21, 202549min 42sec23.86 MB
Thumbnail for "US-Russia plan pressures Ukraine to concede".
A look at a 28-point framework to end the war in Ukraine, secretly drafted by the US and Russia in Miami last month without Ukrainian officials at the table.
November 20, 202549min 40sec47.71 MB
Thumbnail for "US wants Venezuela's 'Cartel of the Suns' on the terror list".
The Trump administration is moving to label Venezuela’s “Cartel of the Suns” as a foreign terrorist organization, but some experts say the label doesn’t fit.
November 19, 202549min 49sec23.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Saudi crown prince meets with Trump at White House".
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with US President Donald Trump today, visiting the White House for the first time in seven years.
November 18, 202549min 45sec47.78 MB
Thumbnail for "China becoming biggest source of renewable exports".
China is making huge investments in eco-friendly technology and is quickly becoming the biggest source of renewable exports around the globe.
November 17, 202548min 8sec23.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan's civil war escalates, humanitarian crisis grows".
Sudan's civil war is escalating as the paramilitary RSF group, which now controls the Darfur region, escalates its attacks and turns its focus east, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.
November 14, 202549min 34sec47.61 MB
Thumbnail for "France remembers its deadliest terror attacks a decade later".
Exactly a decade ago, 10 ISIS gunmen opened fire on people across Paris, killing 130 and wounding hundreds more. Ten years on, survivors are slowly rebuilding their lives and attending ceremonies for the victims.
November 13, 202549min 30sec23.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuela digs in as US sends warship to the Caribbean".
As the largest US warship sails into the Caribbean, Venezuela announces a "massive mobilization" of its land, air, naval and reserve forces.
November 12, 202550min 18sec48.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Indonesia hopes 20-mile long wall can defend Jakarta from rising seawater".
More than 20 miles of gigantic wall, out in the ocean, are hoping to defend Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital and Southeast Asia's biggest mega-city, from rising seawater.
November 11, 202548min 37sec23.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran contemplates evacuating capital over water scarcity".
The Iranian capital Tehran is suffering from a severe water crisis as the country faces a historic drought. The government has openly discussed an evacuation of the city as its nearly 10 million residents deal with water rationing.
November 10, 202549min23.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico killings expose cartel power, political vulnerability".
A wave of bold political assassinations in Mexico is putting new pressure on the country’s fight against drug cartels. The back-to-back killings show how dangerous it remains to oppose organized crime.
November 7, 202550min 32sec48.54 MB
Thumbnail for "A shaky ceasefire in Gaza sees little progress for long-term peace".
US President Donald Trump said that "nothing is going to jeopardize the truce" in Gaza. But so far, there's been no real progress on the next phase of his 20-point peace plan.
November 6, 202549min 55sec47.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Global reactions to Zohran Mamdani's New York City win".
The surprising rise of Zohran Mamdani to become mayor-elect of New York City has captured global attention. Mamdani, a Muslim, was born in Uganda to parents of South Asian descent, and people from across both continents have been reacting to his win.
November 5, 202549min 45sec47.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84".
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who died on Monday at the age of 84, was a strong advocate for the first Gulf War and US-led invasion of Afghanistan, was a central player in the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and was one of the architects of the “War on Terror.”
November 4, 202549min 18sec47.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Concerns about food security amid hurricane recovery in Jamaica".
When Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a category 5 storm, it tore through the country's agricultural center, demolishing crops and killing livestock. Now, as aid flows into the country, concerns are rising about the country's food security moving forward.
November 3, 202549min 33sec47.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Civilians escape violence in Sudan's el-Fasher".
A few thousand people have arrived at the Tawila refugee camp in Sudan, after escaping harrowing violence in the RSF-controlled city of el-Fasher, many of them unaccompanied children.
October 31, 202550min 4sec48.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Xi meet to hash out their differences".
US President Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, today. Both leaders sounded optimistic about cooling trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
October 30, 202550min 2sec48.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Hurricane Melissa leaves Jamaica without electricity".
Today in Jamaica, people are picking up the pieces after the strongest storm seen on Earth — and the strongest hurricane in Jamaica's history — thrashed the island.
October 29, 202549min 9sec47.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Revenge killings follow fall of Darfur's El-Fasher to militia fighters in Sudan".
Atrocities continue as Sudan’s military retreats from el-Fasher, a town in Darfur that has been under a grueling siege for more than 500 days.
October 28, 202549min 20sec47.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Hurricane Melissa intensifies as it approaches Jamaica".
Hurricane Melissa intensifies into a Category 5 hurricane as it heads towards Jamaica. We look at how, in the age of climate change, storms are becoming wetter, stronger, slower and more destructive.
October 27, 202550min 36sec48.61 MB
Thumbnail for "China's five-year plan emphasizes independence from outside tech".
China's leadership has announced its latest five-year plan for the future. A lot of details are still unknown, but one of government's big ambitions is to strengthen its domestic tech sector.
October 24, 202549min 41sec47.73 MB
Thumbnail for "US-Colombia relations begin to fray".
Colombia has recalled its ambassador to the US as tensions mount between the two countries over aid cuts and US military strikes in the Caribbean.
October 23, 202550min 18sec48.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Drone strikes near Khartoum upend hopes of reopening airport".
Today, the airport in Khartoum was scheduled to reopen for the first time since the start of the country’s civil war two years ago.
October 22, 202549min 43sec47.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Russian bombardment cuts power and water for hundreds of thousands".
Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region overnight, leaving its northern part without power and in some cases without water.
October 21, 202549min 42sec47.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Bolivians elect a center-right president for the first time in two decades".
Bolivians have elected Rodrigo Paz, a center-right candidate, to be their new president, marking an end to leftist political leadership.
October 20, 202549min 19sec47.37 MB
Thumbnail for "High stakes for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets with Trump at the White House".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the White House for his third visit since US President Donald Trump returned to office.
October 17, 202550min 2sec48.05 MB

The World brings you a collection of transportation stories from across the globe. Air carriers around the world expand premium seats and luxury cabins for big spenders. Also, a group of YouTube streamers turn the nerve-racking logistics of world travel into friendly competition. And, a look at Bolivia's cable car system — the longest in the world. Plus, pets flying with their owners in style.

