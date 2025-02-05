Negotiations for the phase two of the ceasefire deal for Gaza are underway. The vision for this phase has been for Hamas and Israel to work out details surrounding the release of the remaining hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. But controversy surrounding comments from US President Donald Trump during Tuesday's visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu only increases the difficulty of this diplomatic challenge.

Also, what justice for past crimes might look like in post-Assad Syria. And, Thailand cut off access to power and internet for jungle compounds in Myanmar where phone and text scammers work day and night.

