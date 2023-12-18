After three hostages were killed by the Israeli army last week, the families of those still in captivity are putting more pressure on the Netanyahu government to get them released. Palestinians say the killings highlight that the Israeli army doesn't follow its own stated rules of engagement. Also, US Steel, once the largest steel company in the world, announced that it's being sold to the Japanese firm Nippon Steel for just over $14 billion. And, the Church of England is adopting a new strategy of evangelicalism to reverse the trends of low church attendance and a growing number of youth saying they don’t identify with any particular religion. Plus, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in Russia on a 19-year sentence, could not be reached for court hearings recently. His lawyers have not heard from him since Dec. 6.

