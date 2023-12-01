After a seven-day pause in fighting, during which Hamas and Israel exchanged hostages and prisoners, any chance of extending it has collapsed. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been leaning on Israel to reduce the civilian carnage in their bombing campaign. And, climate change poses an existential threat to Tuvalu, a small island nation in the Pacific. By the end of the century, scientists say it could sink under the rising seas. Also, the US National Park Service announced this week that they plan to remove roughly 200 cats from the Paseo del Morro National Recreational Trail at the San Juan National Historic Site in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Park Service says the cats are an invasive species and could transmit disease. Plus, penguins take thousands of naps every day.

