EU leaders gathered in Copenhagen today, just days after airspace intrusions by unidentified aircraft closed Danish airports. Meanwhile, Washington gathered its top US military brass in Quantico, Virginia, focusing on what the White House has called “the enemy within.” Also, Brazil’s free, instant payment platform Pix reshapes the country’s financial landscape, with more than 150 million people using it daily. And, people in Afghanistan say the internet has been partially restored after two days of a complete shutdown across the country. Plus, a new musical in London revisits the history of Britain’s Black Power movement and the secret police unit that worked to undermine it in the 1960s.

