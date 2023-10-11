As Israel wages war against Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist opposition leader Benny Gantz formed a war cabinet after joining forces in an emergency unity government. Israeli troops are massing at the border with Gaza while Israeli air strikes continue. And grisly details are emerging about the killing of Israeli citizens in their homes in southern Israel by Hamas militants. Also, the US has decided that the power grab by the military in Niger is indeed a military coup d'etat. It's a definition with outsize implications for Niger. The US will now suspend hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance to Niger, including counterterrorism assistance. This comes at a time when various armed Islamic fundamentalist groups with ideological ties to ISIS roam unpoliced stretches of desert in the Sahel, attacking Nigerien troops and towns. Plus, Costa Rica courts evangelicals.