The US carried out new attacks against the Houthis in Yemen, its fourth in the past few days. The Houthis are supported by Iran, which has also supported various militia groups across the Middle East. We hear from US Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley. And, ever since the military threw out Myanmar's democratically elected government in 2021, armed resistance groups have been battling to oust them. In the past few months, small armies of ethnic groups have taken over towns along the Indian and Chinese borders. Also, on Thursday, Pakistan's military carried out attacks inside of Iran, targetting militants. It follows Iran's strikes on militants in Pakistan. Both attacks occurred in Balochistan, an ethnic region shared by the two countries. Plus, the fallout from Britain's post office scandal continues.