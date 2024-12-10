Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As many Syrians rejoice at the downfall of the former dictatorship in their country, Israel has been conducting numerous strikes on targets across Syria, reportedly destroying chemical weapons stores belonging to the former Assad regime. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stand in his long-running corruption trial, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and taking bribes. And, the Dominican Republic has deported more than 71,000 Haitians back to Haiti since October, and hoping to continue to deport thousands more each week. Plus, the universe is expanding at a rate faster than previously believed.
