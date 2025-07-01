Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In today's sports-themed show, we take a look at a study that's trying to reduce soccer knee injuries in women. Also, universities are now offer crash courses in American football for international students to not only understand the sport, but also learn about American culture. And, a deadly fungal disease is threatening to wipe out ash trees used in the national Irish sport of hurling. Plus, a collective of female skateboarders breaks stereotypes in Bolivia.
